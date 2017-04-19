April 19 Rheinmetall AG:

* Wins major contract from US automaker

* Automotive arm of the Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall group has won a contract with a lifetime volume of over 90 million euros ($96.44 million) for a new generation of divert-air valves

* The contract will run for six years