BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma
* Cytori Therapeutics - receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma, patent has a term at least through 2034
July 6 Rhinomed Ltd:
* Successfully registered Mute and Turbine with Taiwanese Food and Drug Administration
* Registration for distribution and sale of its Turbine and Mute products as class I medical devices in Taiwanese market
* Merck to present new data from clinical trials evaluating Isentress HD (raltegravir) and investigational HIV therapies Doravirine and MK-8591 at IAS 2017
July 6 Global demand for air travel rose 7.7 percent in May as almost all regions, excluding the Middle East and North America, posted record-high May load factors, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.