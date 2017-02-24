BRIEF-Dr. Reddy's Lab says USFDA issues form 483 with one observation for Srikakulam Plant
* Says formulations Srikakulam Plant (SEZ) unit I, Andhra Pradesh, by US FDA, has been completed Friday
Feb 24 Rhoen Klinikum AG:
* FY corporate revenues stood at 1.18 billion euros ($1.25 billion) with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounting to 156.9 million euros
* FY EBITDA without these subsequent transaction effects amounted to 114.9 million euros
* FY net consolidated profit was at 58.6 million euros
* For current financial year 2017 expects regulatory legislation to place a burden on future business
* For FY 2017 expects only modest organic growth and revenues of between 1.20 billion euros and 1.23 billion euros
* EBITDA might be burdened in 2017 and be clearly lower in comparison with last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cerveau Technologies, Inc. announces FDA acceptance of investigational new drug (IND) for Tau Imaging Agent MK-6240
* Approved investment in convertible bonds issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding for 398.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: