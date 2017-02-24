Feb 24 Rhoen Klinikum AG:

* FY corporate revenues stood at 1.18 billion euros ($1.25 billion) with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounting to 156.9 million euros

* FY EBITDA without these subsequent transaction effects amounted to 114.9 million euros

* FY net consolidated profit was at 58.6 million euros

* For current financial year 2017 expects regulatory legislation to place a burden on future business

* For FY 2017 expects only modest organic growth and revenues of between 1.20 billion euros and 1.23 billion euros

* EBITDA might be burdened in 2017 and be clearly lower in comparison with last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)