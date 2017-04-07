BRIEF-Ergomed appoints Dan Weng new chief executive officer
* Says appointment of Dan Weng as its new chief executive officer and a board director of Ergomed
April 7 Rhoen Klinikum AG:
* Dividend proposal in amount of 0.35 euro per share
* Outlook for 2017: revenues between 1.20 billion and 1.23 billion euros ($1.28 billion - $1.31 billion)
* RESPIRATORIUS AB (PUBL) - PATENT OFFICE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION ISSUED A DECISION TO GRANT A PATENT APPLICATION FOR RESP3000 SERIES, DESIGNED FOR USE IN CARDIOVASCULAR DIAGNOSTICS WITH PET-CAMERA
* Coard appointed Chanvit Tanphiphat as chiarman of co