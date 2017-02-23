BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility to SK Biotek Co
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.
Feb 23 Rhoen Klinikum AG:
* Reduces size of management board
* To reduce size of management board from five to three members by revoking appointment of Martin Menger (operative business) and Jens-Peter Neumann (finance) to management board
* Management board of company therefore consists of Stephan Holzinger (chairman), Martin Siebert (deputy chairman) and Bernd Griewing
* In particular, Holzinger has also assumed responsibilities of CFO
* Group expects to record a decline in profit of not less than 30% for year ended 31 March 2017
* SAYS WILL COMMERCIALIZE PM1183 WITH TRADE NAME OF ZEPSYRE