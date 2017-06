May 19 RHOEN KLINIKUM AG:

* SAYS UKGM, FEDERAL STATE OF HESSE AND UNIVERSITIES OF GIESSEN AND MARBURG ACHIEVE GROUND-BREAKING AGREEMENT IN SEPARATE ACCOUNTING

* SAYS UKGM RECEIVES ADDITIONAL ANNUAL AMOUNT OF APPROX. EUR 15 MILLION FROM 2017 ONWARDS UP TO EUR 72.9 MILLION PER ANNUM IN FUTURE PLUS A SINGLE PAYMENT OF EUR 13 MILLION FOR INVESTMENTS

* UKGM WILL INVEST APPROX. EUR 100 MILLION IN NEXT FIVE YEARS

