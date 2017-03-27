BRIEF-Recce says co secured up to A$6.05 mln investment agreement
* Entered an agreement for a flexible funding commitment of up to A$6.05 million with the Australian Special Opportunity Fund LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 RHT Health Trust
* Trustee-manager notes a bloomberg article published on 26 march entitled "Fortis Healthcare said to consider buyout of Singapore Trust"
* Trustee-Manager has approached Fortis Healthcare Limited to clarify foregoing article
* Trustee-manager not been informed by Fortis of any discussions which it might be having regarding its proposed fundraising exercise
* Trustee-manager informed by Fortis that it is continuously evaluating various restructuring options for all its assets
* Save as stated, Trustee-manager is not aware of any other explanation for unusual trading activity in RHT's units
* "Fortis, had on same day informed Bloomberg that query (and details mentioned therein) was speculative" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered an agreement for a flexible funding commitment of up to A$6.05 million with the Australian Special Opportunity Fund LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees fy2017 revenue growth of greater than 20% above pro-forma fy2016 revenue
* Phase 2A allergic rhinitis clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoints using current nasal formulation