March 27 RHT Health Trust

* Trustee-manager notes a bloomberg article published on 26 march entitled "Fortis Healthcare said to consider buyout of Singapore Trust"

* Trustee-Manager has approached Fortis Healthcare Limited to clarify foregoing article

* Trustee-manager not been informed by Fortis of any discussions which it might be having regarding its proposed fundraising exercise

* Trustee-manager informed by Fortis that it is continuously evaluating various restructuring options for all its assets

* Save as stated, Trustee-manager is not aware of any other explanation for unusual trading activity in RHT's units

* "Fortis, had on same day informed Bloomberg that query (and details mentioned therein) was speculative"