July 3 Rhythm Watch Co Ltd

* Says it repurchased 727,000 shares for 165.5 million yen in total, from June 1 to June 30

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 24

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.2 million shares for 278.4 million yen in total, as of June 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YAVbLx

