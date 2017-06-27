Vivendi would need to pay a 30 pct premium to take over Ubisoft, analysts say
* Key battle ground will be Ubisoft's general meeting in September
June 27 Rhythmone Plc
* Acquired some assets of radiumone; transaction was signed and closed after market hours on 26 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Russian cyber-security firm Kaspersky Lab said on Wednesday U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents have had "brief interactions" with some of its U.S. employees, discussions that the company described as "due diligence" chats.
June 28 Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations in its TNT Express unit were disrupted after its information systems were hit by a virus attack.