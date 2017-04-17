UPDATE 2-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
April 17 Miraca Holdings Inc
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I
* Rating outlook stable-R&I
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/H0fflt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
* Adamis pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval for its epinephrine pre-filled syringe
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals says responds to demand letter from canagen pharmaceuticals, in which canagen claims compensation from vanc of $510,000