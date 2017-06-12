BRIEF-Psivida submits marketing authorization application for approval of Durasert in EU
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union
June 12 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I
* Says rating outlook stable -R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Clba0H
* Lannett receives approval for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets USP, 5 mg/300 mg, 7.5 mg/300 mg and 10 mg/300 mg
* Says it plans to invest 190 million yuan ($27.81 million) in investment fund