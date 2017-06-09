BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway announces agreement to invest in Home Capital
* Berkshire hathaway announces agreement to invest in home capital
June 9Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" -R&I
* Rating outlook changes to positive from stable -R&I
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fTr4OR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Berkshire hathaway announces agreement to invest in home capital
CARACAS, June 22 Venezuela's central bank is seeking to sell fixed-income securities to Japanese bank Nomura Holdings Inc as a way of raising cash amid an economic crisis, an opposition deputy and a finance industry source said on Thursday.
* Jernigan capital, inc. Announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock