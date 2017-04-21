BRIEF-Idorsia to start trading on SIX Swiss Exchange as of June 16
* DISTRIBUTION OF IDORSIA SHARES TO ACTELION SHAREHOLDERS COMPLETES DEMERGER FROM ACTELION
April 20 Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) put the company on rating monitor with view to downgrading
* The company's current rating is "A-"-R&I
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/s1kVgG
* Actelion announces completion of acquisition of Actelion Ltd by Johnson & Johnson for a total purchase price of approximately $30 billion in cash Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion