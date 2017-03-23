BRIEF-OpenText enters into global cloud reseller agreement with SAP
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management
March 23 RIB Software AG
* YTWO, a 50 pct subsidiary of RIB Software and the CG Gruppe agree on a strategic partnership for the usage of the YTWO platform
* Says company's performance horizon invested within following five years totals approximately eur 4.7 billion
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX