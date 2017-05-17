BRIEF-CFM International and ICBC Leasing sign $1.1 bln leap-1A engine deal
* ICBC Leasing and CFM sign $1.1 billion leap-1A engine deal Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sPAjbP) Further company coverage: [1398.HK 601398.SS GE.N SAF.PA]
May 17Ribomic Inc
* Says it has confirmed POC (Proof of Concept) in the non-clinical studies of RBM002 and RBM003 and decided to officially continue the research and development
* IPSEN SA - IPSEN AND ITS PARTNER EXELIXIS ANNOUNCE INDEPENDENT RADIOLOGY COMMITTEE REVIEW CONFIRMS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 CABOSUN TRIAL OF CABOZANTINIB VERSUS SUNITINIB IN PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: