May 8Ribomic Inc
* Says it signed a license agreement and a memorandum with
Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
* Says it will receive upfront payment, a royalty and the
dividends from sublicensing and business transfer regarding
RBM001, from Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., according to the
agreement
* Says it acquires patents of RBM002 and RBM003, and has the
right to research and develop RBM002 and RBM003, according to
the memorandum
* Says Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will receive
royalties and dividends from sublicensing and business transfer,
from the company, if the company succeeds to develop the RBM002
and RBM003 and transfer license
