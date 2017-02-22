Feb 22 Rice Energy Inc:

* RICE ENERGY ANNOUNCES 2017 CAPITAL BUDGET AND GUIDANCE

* RICE ENERGY INC SAYS $1,035 BILLION BUDGET FOR DRILLING AND COMPLETION ACTIVITY IN MARCELLUS AND UTICA DRY GAS CORES FOR 2017

* RICE ENERGY INC SAYS FORECASTED 2017 NET PRODUCTION OF 1,290 - 1,355 MMCFE/D, A 59% INCREASE FROM 2016

* RICE ENERGY INC SAYS RICE MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS LLC CAPITAL BUDGET OF $315 MILLION FOR 2017

* FORECASTED RICE MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS LLC GATHERING THROUGHPUT OF 1,125 - 1,185 MDTH/D FOR 2017