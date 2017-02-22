BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Rice Energy Inc:
* RICE ENERGY ANNOUNCES 2017 CAPITAL BUDGET AND GUIDANCE
* RICE ENERGY INC SAYS $1,035 BILLION BUDGET FOR DRILLING AND COMPLETION ACTIVITY IN MARCELLUS AND UTICA DRY GAS CORES FOR 2017
* RICE ENERGY INC SAYS FORECASTED 2017 NET PRODUCTION OF 1,290 - 1,355 MMCFE/D, A 59% INCREASE FROM 2016
* RICE ENERGY INC SAYS RICE MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS LLC CAPITAL BUDGET OF $315 MILLION FOR 2017
* FORECASTED RICE MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS LLC GATHERING THROUGHPUT OF 1,125 - 1,185 MDTH/D FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V