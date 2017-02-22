BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Rice Energy Inc
* Rice Energy reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 excluding items
* Q4 loss per share $0.88
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 net production averaged 1,145 mmcfe/d, an 83pct increase from prior year's quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V