* Rice Energy reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial and operating results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.88

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 net production averaged 1,145 mmcfe/d, an 83pct increase from prior year's quarter