FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
BRIEF-Rich Pro Investments updates on cash offer to be made for Asa Resource at 2.1p/shr
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 12, 2017 / 3:49 PM / 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Rich Pro Investments updates on cash offer to be made for Asa Resource at 2.1p/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Asa Resource Group Plc

* Cash offer for Asa Resource Group Plc

* Cash offer to be made for share capital of Asa which is not already owned by RPI at a price of 2.1 pence per asa share

* Offer at premium of approximately 64.7 per cent to closing price of 1.275 pence per asa share on 11 July 2017

* Offer values entire existing issued share capital of Asa (including RPI's existing shareholding) at approximately £35.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.