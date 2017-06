April 6 Richelieu Hardware Ltd:

* Richelieu increases net earnings per share by 11.1% in the first quarter of 2017

* Q1 sales rose 3.7 percent to C$195.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.21

* Says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly dividend of C$5.67 per share