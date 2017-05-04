May 4 Richmont Mines Inc:
* Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly company-wide production of
29,401 ounces of gold
* Richmont Mines reports strong first quarter financial
results driven by continued solid performance at the island gold
mine
* Q1 earnings per share C$5.50
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Richmont Mines inc- richmont reported Q1 revenues of $46.5
million
* Richmont Mines- qtrly revenue from mining operations $46.5
million versus $52.6 million
* Richmont Mines - corporation is also considering other
strategic alternatives regarding beaufor mine and camflo mill
* Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly gold produced 29,401 oz versus
32,369 oz
* Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly company-wide
all-in-sustaining-costs of $1,124 per ounce
