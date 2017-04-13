Attacks on Western cities prompt insurers to adapt
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
April 13 Richmont Mines Inc
* Richmont mines- company-wide production 29,401 ounces of gold for quarter, driven by production from cornerstone island gold mine of 23,772 ounces of gold
* Revenues for quarter were c$46.5 million
* Richmont mines inc - corporation is also considering other strategic alternatives regarding beaufor mine and camflo mill
* Richmont mines inc - sees 2017 total gold production of 110,000 oz -120,000 oz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
June 15 WS Atkins, a British engineering and design consultancy, said its full-year pretax profit rose about 18 percent, helped by its North American business.