BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces underwriters' option to purchase additional shares
* Clovis Oncology announces exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Rici Healthcare Holdings Ltd
* Wang Weiping was re-designated from an independent non-executive director to an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clovis Oncology announces exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.