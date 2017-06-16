June 16 Rici Healthcare Holdings Ltd :

* Connected Transaction investment in a joint venture

* Shanghai Rich Medical and Zhou He entered into equity transfer agreement

* Target co will be held as to 55% by Shanghai Rich Medical and 45% by partner

* Deal for a consideration of RMB1.1 million

* Shanghai Rich Medical agreed to acquire and Zhou He agreed to sell 55% equity interests of Sichuan Rich Medical Technology