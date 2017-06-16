BRIEF-Trial results suggest that Camurus' CAM2038 formulations would be effective in reducing illicit opioid use, relapse
* LONG-ACTING BUPRENORPHINE BLOCKS OPIOID EFFECTS AND SUPPRESSES WITHDRAWAL SYMPTOMS IN ADULTS WITH OPIOID USE DISORDER
June 16 Rici Healthcare Holdings Ltd :
* Connected Transaction investment in a joint venture
* Shanghai Rich Medical and Zhou He entered into equity transfer agreement
* Target co will be held as to 55% by Shanghai Rich Medical and 45% by partner
* Deal for a consideration of RMB1.1 million
* Shanghai Rich Medical agreed to acquire and Zhou He agreed to sell 55% equity interests of Sichuan Rich Medical Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LONG-ACTING BUPRENORPHINE BLOCKS OPIOID EFFECTS AND SUPPRESSES WITHDRAWAL SYMPTOMS IN ADULTS WITH OPIOID USE DISORDER
* PHILIPS TO ACQUIRE ELECTRICAL GEODESICS, INC. TO ESTABLISH INTEGRATED NEUROLOGICAL IMAGING, MAPPING AND THERAPY GUIDANCE PORTFOLIO
* Lab282 drug discovery project between Oxford University, Evotec and Oxfored Sciences Innovation Awards accelerates with second round funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)