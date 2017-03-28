March 28 Rici Healthcare Holdings Ltd

* Shanghai Rich Medical, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and South New City entered into cooperation agreement

* Deal in relation to establishment of joint venture for purpose of operating a healthcare industry park in Nanjing,

* Pursuant to cooperation agreement, South New City agrees to make a capital contribution of RMB35.0 million to JV

* Shanghai Rich Medical agrees to make a capital contribution of RMB65.0 million to JV and will hold 65% equity interests in JV