April 19 (Reuters) -
* Bertram Rickmers also prepared to reduce his stake in
Rickmers Holding AG from 100% to 24.9% in order to enable key
creditors to buy total stake of 75.1% in Rickmers Holding AG as
part of restructuring plan
* Understanding reached on the cornerstones of the financial
restructuring of the Rickmers group, subject to creditors'
corporate approvals and restructuring of the Rickmers bond
* Reached an understanding on a term sheet regarding
restructuring of material financial liabilities of rickmers
group
* Bertram Rickmers to procure back-up loan facility of 10
million euros for possible future liquidity requirements of
Rickmers Holding AG
* As contribution to restructuring, under term sheet Bertram
Rickmers undertakes to make a cash contribution of eur 10
million
* Bertram Rickmers undertakes to relieve Rickmers group from
a shipyard liability of a further $10 million
* Bertram Rickmers undertakes to waive licensing fees up to
end of q1 2021
