April 12 Rickmers Maritime:
* Trustee-manager (Rickmers Trust Management Pte. Ltd) has
been unable to reach an alternative agreement with its lenders
to restructure Trust's (Rickmers Maritime) debts
* Inability to reach agreement led to failure to make
US$196.7 million principal repayment to HSH syndicate due on 31
March 2017
* HSH had granted trustee-manager until 15 April to present
new restructuring proposal to ensure higher level of total
recoveries
* Potential investors have not supported injection of new
equity into trust due to challenges in obtaining consent for
debt write-offs
* "Failure to make repayments have cast material
uncertainties on Trust's ability to continue as a going concern"
* "Trustee-Manager opines that it is impracticable to
continue trust and that it shall therefore be wound up"
* Expected that business operations of Trust's vessels will
remain unaffected by this process of winding up of the Trust
* Will also be submitting application to Singapore Exchange
Securities for delisting of Trust and notes from official list
* "Unitholders are highly unlikely to recover any of their
investments"
