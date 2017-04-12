April 12 Rickmers Maritime:

* Trustee-manager (Rickmers Trust Management Pte. Ltd) has been unable to reach an alternative agreement with its lenders to restructure Trust's (Rickmers Maritime) debts

* Inability to reach agreement led to failure to make US$196.7 million principal repayment to HSH syndicate due on 31 March 2017

* HSH had granted trustee-manager until 15 April to present new restructuring proposal to ensure higher level of total recoveries

* Potential investors have not supported injection of new equity into trust due to challenges in obtaining consent for debt write-offs

* "Failure to make repayments have cast material uncertainties on Trust's ability to continue as a going concern"

* "Trustee-Manager opines that it is impracticable to continue trust and that it shall therefore be wound up"

* Expected that business operations of Trust's vessels will remain unaffected by this process of winding up of the Trust

* Will also be submitting application to Singapore Exchange Securities for delisting of Trust and notes from official list

