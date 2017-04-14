April 14 Ride on Express Co Ltd

* Says it will restructure the company into a holding company, effective Oct. 2

* Says it will establish two new units based in Tokyo on Oct. 2, to take over home delivery business of the company

* Says it will change name to RIDE ON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Co.,Ltd on Oct. 2

