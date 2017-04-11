MOVES-Houlihan hires three for intellectual property group
NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey recently added three to its Tech+IP Advisory practice within its financial advisory services group.
April 11 Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund:
* Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund announces private placement
* RIDGEWOOD CANADIAN INVESTMENT GRADE BOND - Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund is undertaking a private placement of 408,021 units of fund
* Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund - private placement at a price of $14.34 per unit, for gross proceeds of approximately $5.85 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey recently added three to its Tech+IP Advisory practice within its financial advisory services group.
* Has been granted about $10.5 million of low-cost debt financing through SBI-World Bank: Rid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Program
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.