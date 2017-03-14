March 14 Rieter Holding AG:

* In spite of the 9 percent decline in sales, Rieter achieved an EBIT margin of 6.0 percent (56.5 million Swiss francs ($56.11 million)) and a net profit of 4.5 percent of sales (42.7 million francs) in FY

* Free cash flow at 76.3 million francs – increase of dividend proposed to 5.00 francs

* Board of directors of Rieter Holding Ltd. proposes to the annual general meeting on April 5, 2017, to elect Bernhard Jucker as chairman of the board of directors

* Despite low visibility in the sales markets, Rieter expects sales and profitability for 2017 to be at the level of the previous year (before restructuring costs)