BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Rigel announces first quarter 2017 financial results and provides company update
* Q1 loss per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc - As of March 31, 2017, Rigel had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $98.1 million
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals-Expects cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to be sufficient to support current and projected funding requirements
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals - Is selecting a molecule from its irak program for preclinical development
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals-Expected that irak program development will include clinical evaluation in immunology areas, such as for lupus, gout and/or psoriasis
* Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly contract revenues from collaborations $3.6 million versus $5.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited