BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
April 27 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Rigel announces Tavalisse™ as proprietary name for Fostamatinib in the united states
* Says in addition, Rigel has applied to u.s. Patent and trademark office to obtain federal registration of tavalisse mark
* Rigel pharmaceuticals inc - Rigel has applied to u.s. Patent and trademark office to obtain federal registration of tavalisse mark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage:
June 15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting an investigation related to some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government.