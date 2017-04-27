April 27 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Rigel announces Tavalisse™ as proprietary name for Fostamatinib in the united states

* Says in addition, Rigel has applied to u.s. Patent and trademark office to obtain federal registration of tavalisse mark

