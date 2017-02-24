Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
Feb 24 Rightmove Plc
* Nick McKittrick has notified board of his intention to retire as chief executive on 9 may 2017
* Peter Brooks-Johnson, who is currently chief operating officer and a board director since 2011 will become chief executive officer
* Nick will remain with company until 30 june 2017 to ensure a smooth transition process. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, June 16 Airbus is willing to change the terms of an order for four A350-900s from SriLankan Airlines to different planes, the struggling state-run carrier said on Friday.
MILAN, June 16 Yida International Investment group has presented an expression of interest to buy Esselunga, Italy's fourth biggest supermarket chain, a lawyer representing the Chinese company said on Friday.