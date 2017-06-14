PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 22
June 14 Rightside Group Ltd:
* Rightside Group - in relation to deal, will be obligated to pay termination fee of $7.7 million to Donuts in certain customary circumstances - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tlEwRm) Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
BRASILIA, June 22 Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, will invest $675 million to build a sixth U.S.-based polypropylene-production plant, the company said on Wednesday.