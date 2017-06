March 1 Rightside Group Ltd

* rightside® announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Qtrly total revenue $14.9 million versus $16.3 million

* Sees fy 2017 total revenue of $58 to $62 million inclusive of 10 to 15% growth in core registry and registrar business

* Sees fy 2017 cash bookings in registry business of around $16 to $18 million

* Qtrly loss per share $1.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: