BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Rightside Group Ltd
* Rightside® announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Rightside group ltd - qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.29
* Rightside Group Ltd - qtrly earnings per share $3.56
* Rightside group ltd says qtrly revenue $14.4 million versus. $16.6 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia