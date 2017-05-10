May 10 Riken Vitamin Co Ltd

* Says 1,100 units of its frist series options were exercised to 110,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 10

* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 3,841 yen per share on May 2, and 3,863 yen per share on May 10

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/k6Re6C

