May 25 Riken Vitamin Co Ltd

* Says 1,100 units of its first series options were exercised to 110,000 shares of its common stock, from May 11 to May 25

* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 3,891 yen per share on May 22 and 3,954 yen per share on May 25

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/NMUbt8

