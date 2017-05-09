BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Ring Energy Inc
* Ring Energy announces financial and operating results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly oil and gas revenues $12.2 million versus $6.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Children's Place to open retail stores in south east Asia