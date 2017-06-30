BRIEF-Terraform Power announces extensions to regain Nasdaq compliance
* Terraform Power announces extensions to regain nasdaq compliance
June 30 Rio Novo Gold Inc:
* Rio Novo Gold Inc - been advised that a first instance decision has been made by administrative tribunal in Caldas State, Colombia
* Rio Novo Gold - decision made in class action proceeding commenced in 2011 by society of public improvements against Colombian ministry of mines and energy
* Rio Novo Gold Inc - decision temporarily suspends activities in an area that includes company's tolda fria project
* Rio novo gold inc - project is not considered material in any projections for company's near and medium term future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 The Minneapolis City Council approved a measure on Friday requiring large companies to pay workers least at $15 an hour by 2022, following moves by other liberal-leaning U.S. cities to raise the minimum wage.
WASHINGTON, June 30 U.S. President Donald Trump urged Republican senators in a tweet on Friday to repeal Obamacare immediately if they cannot agree on a new plan to replace it, muddying the waters as congressional leaders struggle for consensus on healthcare legislation.