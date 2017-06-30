June 30 Rio Novo Gold Inc:

* Rio Novo Gold Inc - been advised that a first instance decision has been made by administrative tribunal in Caldas State, Colombia

* Rio Novo Gold - decision made in class action proceeding commenced in 2011 by society of public improvements against Colombian ministry of mines and energy

* Rio Novo Gold Inc - decision temporarily suspends activities in an area that includes company's tolda fria project

* Rio novo gold inc - project is not considered material in any projections for company's near and medium term future