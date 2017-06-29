June 29 Rio Tinto Ltd:

* Address by the chairman

* "As such we continue to consider that proposed transaction with Yancoal is fair and reasonable"

* Board is recommending Yancoal's improved offer to shareholders based on greater transaction certainty and a higher net present value

* Convened to approve sale of company's shareholding in Coal & Allied Industries Limited to Yancoal Australia Limited for US$2.69 billion