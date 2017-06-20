UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 20 Rio Tinto Ltd
* Rio Tinto reconfirms Yancoal as the preferred buyer of Coal & Allied Industries
* recommendation follows consideration by board of proposal from Glencore
* board is recommending Yancoal's proposal
* "believe yancoal's offer to purchase our thermal coal assets for $2.45 billion offers best value and greater transaction certainty for shareholders."
* expects transaction to complete in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources