June 20 Rio Tinto Ltd

* Rio Tinto reconfirms Yancoal as the preferred buyer of Coal & Allied Industries

* recommendation follows consideration by board of proposal from Glencore

* ‍board is recommending Yancoal's proposal​

* "believe yancoal's offer to purchase our thermal coal assets for $2.45 billion offers best value and greater transaction certainty for shareholders."

* ‍expects transaction to complete in Q3 of 2017​