CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
March 9 Rio Tinto Plc:
* Says chairman Jan du Plessis has informed board that he intends to retire as chairman after completion of an orderly succession process
* Planning for chair succession by board commenced in June 2016 after announcement of appointment of J-S Jacques as CEO
* Senior independent director John Varley is leading process to appoint a new chairman
* Says successor expected to be announced before end of 2017
* Du Plessis retiring as chairman by no later than 2018 annual general meeting in australia
* Du Plessis will join BT Group board as a non-executive director on June 1, 2017 and become chairman of BT effective Nov 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner