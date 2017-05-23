BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
May 23 Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust :
* Riocan REIT announces firm agreement at Sunnybrook Plaza with Concert Real Estate Corporation
* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust - announce signing of firm agreement on May 17, 2017, with Riocan selling a 50pct interest in Sunnybrook Plaza at price of $26.3 million
* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust - partners will share in development costs on a 50/50 basis with transaction set to close in June 2017
* Riocan - Riocan will continue to act as interim property manager until redevelopment commences, and will act as retail property manager on completion
* Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust - concert will act as both development manager and property manager for residential portion of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.