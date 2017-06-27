BRIEF-Enerchina says Tang Yui Man Francis has resigned as executive director
* Tang Yui Man Francis has resigned as an executive director
June 27 Riskified
* Riskified says secured an additional $33million of growth stage funding, bringing the company's total funding to $64million
* Benchmark German yield nearly doubles in two days (Adds quote, updates prices)
* Arix bioscience leads $45 million series b financing round into logicbio therapeutics