BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 Plx Pharma Inc
* Rita m. o’connor appointed chief financial officer of plx pharma
* Plx pharma inc - o'connor succeeds david jorden, who has served as company's acting cfo since june 2015
* Plx pharma inc - jorden will transition at end of july Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results