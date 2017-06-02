UPDATE 5-China shares get MSCI nod in landmark moment for Beijing
* Investors hail "historic" decision after 3 years of rejection
June 2 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc:
* Ritchie Bros. and Caterpillar strategic alliance launches
* Ritchie Bros. - under alliance, co will become Caterpillar's preferred global partner for live onsite and online auctions for used cat equipment
* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc - strategic alliance between Ritchie Bros. and Caterpillar will have an initial five-year term
* Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc - co and caterpillar launched a strategic alliance, originally announced in 2016, following co's acquisition of ironplanet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 Emerging equities fell for a second day on Wednesday, dragged down by weak oil prices and losses in Asian bourses that could see investment outflows as a result of MSCI's decision to include China in a benchmark share index.