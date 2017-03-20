BRIEF-Main Street says made a new portfolio investment in Meisler Rental Group
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
March 20 Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc
* Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc - CEO Ravi Saligram's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million versus $5 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2nfY0a3) Further company coverage:
* Main Street capital corp says it recently made a new portfolio investment in meisler rental group llc
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Nitya Ray, Ph.D. as executive vice-president, head of product development, manufacturing and supply chain and other key hires in its product development and manufacturing teams