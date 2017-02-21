US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
Feb 21 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc:
* Ritchie Bros reports fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 revenue $146.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: