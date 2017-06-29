UPDATE 2-Race to buy $10 bln-valued GLP narrows down to two groups -sources
June 29 Rite Aid Corp
* Rite Aid enters into an agreement with Walgreens Boots Alliance to sell 2,186 Rite Aid stores and related assets for $5.175 billion
* Rite Aid to receive $325 million termination fee
* agreement provides rite aid with 10-year pharmaceutical purchase option through wba affiliate
* Says proceeds from deal to be used to significantly reduce debt and strengthen balance sheet
* Expects to use substantial majority of net proceeds from transaction to repay existing indebtedness, significantly reducing co's leverage levels
* In light of termination of merger agreement, divestiture agreement with Fred's Was also terminated, effective today
* Says company reported first quarter revenues of $7.8 billion, net loss of $75.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share
* Rite Aid also expects that federal tax gain on sale of assets will be largely offset by its net operating loss carryforwards
* Says Rite Aid will continue to operate Envisionrx, its pharmacy benefit manager, Rediclinic and health dialog
* Same store sales for quarter decreased 3.9 percent over prior year
* Revenues for quarter were $7.8 billion compared to revenues of $8.2 billion in prior year's q1
* Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance agree to terminate previous agreement under which Walgreens Boots Alliance was to acquire all shares of co
* Transaction to assist co in addressing "pharmacy margin challenges and allows us to significantly reduce debt"
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $8.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Staples - if deal with Sycamore Partners is terminated under certain circumstances, Co to pay Arch Parent termination fee of $171 million - SEC filing
LONDON/SYDNEY, June 30 The final group attempting to buy the Curragh coking coal mine in Australia from conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd has dropped out, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.